Three facing drug-related charges in Vermillion County

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Three people are facing drug-related charges after a search for a wanted person.
Officers arrested Sean Cogan, Kenny Sanquenetti, and Donna Smith on Thursday in Vermillion County.
Cogan had a warrant out for his arrest.
He faces an additional charge of maintaining a common nuisance.
Sanquenetti and Smith face drug-related charges.
Officers say they were responding to reports of a wanted person.
That's when they noticed evidence of drug use.
Police say a juvenile at the home was under the influence of alcohol.
Officers released the minor to a guardian with a promise to appear in court.
