Three facing drug-related charges in Vermillion County

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Three people are facing drug-related charges after a search for a wanted person.

Officers arrested Sean Cogan, Kenny Sanquenetti, and Donna Smith on Thursday in Vermillion County.

Cogan had a warrant out for his arrest.

He faces an additional charge of maintaining a common nuisance.

Sanquenetti and Smith face drug-related charges.

Officers say they were responding to reports of a wanted person.

That's when they noticed evidence of drug use.

Police say a juvenile at the home was under the influence of alcohol.

Officers released the minor to a guardian with a promise to appear in court.