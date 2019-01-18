Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory - Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Three facing drug-related charges in Vermillion County

Officers arrested Sean Cogan, Kenny Sanquenetti, and Donna Smith on Thursday in Vermillion County.

Posted: Jan. 18, 2019 4:40 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Three people are facing drug-related charges after a search for a wanted person.

Officers arrested Sean Cogan, Kenny Sanquenetti, and Donna Smith on Thursday in Vermillion County.

Cogan had a warrant out for his arrest.

He faces an additional charge of maintaining a common nuisance.

Sanquenetti and Smith face drug-related charges.

Officers say they were responding to reports of a wanted person.

That's when they noticed evidence of drug use.

Police say a juvenile at the home was under the influence of alcohol.

Officers released the minor to a guardian with a promise to appear in court.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 31°
Robinson
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 33°
Indianapolis
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 30°
Rockville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 31°
Casey
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 28°
Brazil
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 31°
Marshall
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 31°
Rain developing tonight; winter weather ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local fire department taking steps to fix issues finding addresses

Image

Drawer Treasures How do you know if they are real?

Image

Youth Leadership Summit, Booker T. Washington Community Center

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

A local family warns other parents of a respiratory virus that hospitalized their one month old daug

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Mostly cloudy with a light east breeze. High: 38°

Image

The latest on a standoff at 24th and Beech in Terre Haute

Image

Vincennes Rivet

Image

Vincennes Lincoln

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Lawmakers consider more than 30 bills regarding foster children

${article.thumbnail.title}

Students collect bottle caps to honor teens killed in accident

${article.thumbnail.title}

Stand-off ends peacefully, road back open

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center