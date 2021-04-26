Three dead in Greene County after police say teen killed two people before turning the gun on himself

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Three people are dead in Greene County in what police say was a double murder and suicide.

It happened on April 16 at a home near Owensburg.

Dispatchers received a 911 call from a woman saying she found her daughter and two other people dead inside the home. She believed they were shot.

Police identified the three found dead as 22-year-old Mason George, 21-year-old Jessica Bixler, and 14-year-old Cole Bixler.

Over the investigation, police determined that Cole Bixler killed George while he was asleep on a couch and then killed his cousin, Jessica Bixler, in a bedroom.

After he killed his cousin, police said Cole killed himself.

Police said the gun belonged to George.