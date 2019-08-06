VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A few agencies benefitted big-time from a good old fashioned mud-slinging derby competition.
You may remember the recent event 'The Valley Clash, Guns versus Hoses Demolition Derby.'
It brought in some charity dollars during the Vigo County Fair.
$4,000 to be exact.
While the last standing derby car was in the blue column, it's the not-for-profits that walk away as the real winners.
Happiness Bag was presented with a $2,000 check, while CASY and Covered With Love each received $1,000 each.
Related Content
- Three charities take home thousands after demo derby
- Cops and firefighters cause destruction in demo derby for local charities
- Make a difference: home run derby
- Bloomington closes Kirkwood to demo driverless buses
- Demo started on Wabash Valley bar
- Grain bin demo planned for this year
- Police officers and firefighters will crash cars into each other (on purpose) in a demolition derby for charity
- Local charity growing their operations
- Off the Beaten Path: The Pinewood Derby
- Local boy scouts compete in Pinewood Derby
Scroll for more content...