Three charities take home thousands after demo derby

A few agencies benefitted big-time from a good old fashioned mud-slinging derby competition.

Posted: Aug 6, 2019 6:36 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A few agencies benefitted big-time from a good old fashioned mud-slinging derby competition.

You may remember the recent event 'The Valley Clash, Guns versus Hoses Demolition Derby.'

It brought in some charity dollars during the Vigo County Fair.

$4,000 to be exact.

While the last standing derby car was in the blue column, it's the not-for-profits that walk away as the real winners.

Happiness Bag was presented with a $2,000 check, while CASY and Covered With Love each received $1,000 each.

