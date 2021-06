CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Three people were charged in connection to a stolen car in Illinois on Tuesday.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office says it has been investigating several recent car thefts in the county.

According to police, Michel Rodriguez, Brendon Rainbolt, and Margo Winkler were arrested.

The investigation stems back to a stolen car in West Union, Illinois, last week.

Charges range from auto theft to obstruction of justice.