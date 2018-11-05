Clear

Three behind bars on drugs charges after joint investigation

Deputies with the Vermillion and Parke County Sheriff's Offices served a search warrant at a home in Hillsdale.

Posted: Nov. 5, 2018 10:00 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A joint investigation between two Wabash Valley sheriff's office landed three people behind bars on drug charges.

Hillsdale is in Vermillion County.

While searching the home, police say they found 1.5 lbs of meth, several unidentified pills, other drug-related items, and cash.

Police arrested 46-year-old Tamara Jordan, 48-year-old George Kisor, and 49-year-old Troy Schmidtz.

All three are facing drug-related charges.

