Three behind bars on drugs charges after joint investigation

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A joint investigation between two Wabash Valley sheriff's office landed three people behind bars on drug charges.

Deputies with the Vermillion and Parke County Sheriff's Offices served a search warrant at a home in Hillsdale.

Hillsdale is in Vermillion County.

While searching the home, police say they found 1.5 lbs of meth, several unidentified pills, other drug-related items, and cash.

Police arrested 46-year-old Tamara Jordan, 48-year-old George Kisor, and 49-year-old Troy Schmidtz.

All three are facing drug-related charges.