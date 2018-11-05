VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A joint investigation between two Wabash Valley sheriff's office landed three people behind bars on drug charges.
Deputies with the Vermillion and Parke County Sheriff's Offices served a search warrant at a home in Hillsdale.
Hillsdale is in Vermillion County.
While searching the home, police say they found 1.5 lbs of meth, several unidentified pills, other drug-related items, and cash.
Police arrested 46-year-old Tamara Jordan, 48-year-old George Kisor, and 49-year-old Troy Schmidtz.
All three are facing drug-related charges.
Related Content
- Three behind bars on drugs charges after joint investigation
- Joint operation in Clark County ends with two arrests; drugs and money seized
- Vigo/Sullivan Counties launch joint investigation after rash of break-ins
- Lengthy investigation lands two men behind bars, facing child solicitation, molesting charges
- FBI: 120 arrested for human trafficking in joint operation
- President Trump, British Prime Minister May hold joint press conference
- Media reports and Facebook help Clay County deputies launch a joint investigation into attempted Speedway armed robbery
- Sullivan County man behind bars on strangulation charges
- Indiana teacher charged with drug possession
- Several arrested on drug charges in Clinton
Scroll for more content...