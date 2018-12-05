Clear

Three behind bars after sheriff deputy was forced off the road in Loogootee

A Martin County Sheriff's Deputy was forced off the road and three people are behind bars.

Posted: Dec. 5, 2018 1:36 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Martin County Sheriff's Deputy was forced off the road and three people are behind bars.

It happened on Tuesday in Loogootee.

According to the sheriff's department, a deputy saw a vehicle speeding left of the center line.

To avoid being hit by the vehicle, the deputy had to drive off the roadway.

Police say when the deputy turned around to stop the car, the driver turned into the Redwing Trailer Court, where the driver exited the vehicle.

Police believe the driver of the car was 22-year-old Jordan Taylor of Loogootee.

Another officer that was en route to the scene saw Taylor walking away from the area, and detained him.

There were two other female passengers in the vehicle.

They were identified as 22-year-old Aaliyah Bricker and 20-year-old Equonya Ingram, both of Frankfort.

A police K-9 was brought in and indicated there were drugs in the vehicle.

During a search of car, police say they found drugs and paraphernalia.

All three were taken to the Martin County Jail on numerous drug-related charges.

Taylor was also charged with resisting law enforcement, false informing, reckless driving, and leaving the scene of an accident.

Ingram was also wanted on a Boone County warrant for other drug offenses.

