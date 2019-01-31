Three awarded for the support of employees that serve in the military

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Three local hospital employees are getting some special recognition for helping service members.

They received the Patriot Award on Thursday at Union Hospital.

This award honors supervisors who go above and beyond for staff serving in the National Guard or Reserve.

This can include supporting them with flexible schedules and working around deployments.

An MRI tech who serves in the National Guard nominated the recipients.

The office of the Secretary of Defense presents the award.

This is the first time in the area that three employees received the award all at once.