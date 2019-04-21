Three arrested in connection to Terre Haute armed robbery

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police made three arrests in connection to a Terre Haute armed robbery.

The suspected robbery happened on April 10th on the 2400 block of South 11 1/2 Street.

A victim told police they went to the area to buy a cell phone.

That's when police say he was battered and hit several times with a firearm while in his car. During the incident, a gunshot was reportedly fired.

He was pushed out of a moving car.

The victim had cash, a cell phone, and his wallet stolen.

After an investigation, police arrested 20-year-old Brandy Reeves, 36-year-old Charles Carter, and 17-year-old D'Andre Caruthers.

While Caruthers is a minor, he was charged as an adult because of the seriousness of the crimes.

Police still have not found the gun used in the incident.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.