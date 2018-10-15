Clear

Honey Creek Mall's Sears location set to close

It's official...after surviving previous cuts, the Sears in Honey Creek Mall will close.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's official...after surviving previous cuts, the Sears in Honey Creek Mall will close.

On Monday morning, Sears filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in federal court.

News 10 was able to confirm through multiple sources the Sears in Honey Creek Mall is among the 142 stores set to close.

Liquidation sales will begin immediately.

We reached out to Honey Creek Mall for a comment.

In a statement from a spokesperson from CBL Properties, the parent company of Honey Creek Mall, they said: 

"I can confirm that Honey Creek was on the list of closures that Sears announced late this morning. We have been closely monitoring this situation, and in anticipation, have been evaluating contingency plans for every property in our portfolio with a Sears store. However, it's too early in the process to disclose what those plans might be."

Sears has been a long-time anchor store in Honey Creek Mall.

