Three airlifted after single-vehicle Clay County crash that injured four

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say four people were severely injured after a single-vehicle crash on Monday morning.

It happened in Clay County on Private Road 1050 North and County Road 200 West.

The Clay County Sheriff's Department told us three of the four people involved in the crash were airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital.

Police say the car was speeding, left the road, and went airborne before hitting a telephone pole. Several power lines came down as a result of the crash.

No names were released.