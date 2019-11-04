Three World War II veterans set to take part in Terre Haute's Veterans Day Parade

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The community is coming together to keep an annual event alive.
Several groups came together to host the Veterans Day Parade. That's after the announcement that it would be canceled.
Several people turned out to see how they could get involved.
Organizers say they are ready to take the next step getting people there. They told us three World War II veterans will be in the parade. They will be the grand marshals.
The parade happens on November 11 at the VFW Post 972.
