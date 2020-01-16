Three Wabash Valley schools get telehealth equipment

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Three ribbons representing Loogootee, Barr-Reeve, and North Daviess elementary schools were cut to signify the event Thursday. The services will be hosted by Daviess community hospital.

Cara Veale with Daviess Community Hospital says, "The telehealth program allows them to essentially be seen by a provider immediately without parents having to leave work and the students having to leave school."

Equipment connects the school nurse with a provider at Daviess Community Hospital.

Veale says, "The school nurse will essentially serve as the hands for the provider. So the software and the tools available for the school nurse to use include a stethoscope, blood pressure cup, and an audioscope."

The provider can then diagnose the issue and get the student back to class.

Telehealth equipment is provided to each school for roughly 3 thousand dollars. That's done thanks to grant funding from the Indiana Rural Health Association.

Kathleen Chelminiak with Indiana Rural Schools Network says, "It's been really awesome to see the schools and the providers and just the community come around to support this."

North Daviess nurse Carrie Loheider says she is anxious to get to work with the new equipment.

Loheider says, "It's definitely convenient for the parents. A little more work on the nurses part but we'll figure that out as we go."