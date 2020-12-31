Three Wabash Valley young women head to Miss Indiana and Miss Indiana's Outstanding Teen pageant

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Thousands of dollars in scholarship money and two prestigious pageant titles are up for grabs this coming week in Indiana - and the Wabash Valley is well represented.

It's the return of Miss Indiana and Miss Indiana's Outstanding Teen.

Sixty-nine young women from all across the state will gather in Zionsville to compete. This will be the first time in two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The women will compete for more than $60,000 in scholarship money.

The two Wabash Valley candidates for Miss Indiana include:

Diamond Coleman

Miss Crossroads to America is Diamond Coleman, 24, of Terre Haute. A graduate of Indiana State University, Diamond’s talent is vocal performance and her social impact initiative is, “Mental MonsterZ: Mental Health Awareness.”

Olivia Dillion

Miss Indiana State University is Olivia Dillion, 21, of Terre Haute. A graduate of Indiana State University and a grad student at Indiana University, Olivia’s talent is tap dance and her social impact initiative is, “CASA: "A Powerful Voice in a Child's Life.”

The local candidate for Miss Indiana's Outstanding teen is Alexandra Baker.

Miss Northwest Territory's Outstanding Teen is Alexandra Baker, 18, of Sullivan. A student at Sullivan High School, Alexandra’s talent is lyrical dance and her social impact initiative is, “Choose Love.”

The competition

There will be three nights of preliminary competition starting on Wednesday. The final competition will take place on Saturday, June 19.

The new titleholders will then go to compete for the titles of Miss America and Miss America's Outstanding Teen.

COVID-19 protocols have limited the number of people allowed to attend. A live stream of the event will be available. Learn how you can buy virtual tickets to watch online here.