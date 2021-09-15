Three Wabash Valley counties remain red in updated Indiana COVID-19 maps - here's a look at the numbers

The updated color-coded COVID-19 maps are out, and the same three Wabash Valley counties remain in the red as last week.

According to the Indiana State Department (ISDH) of Health, Parke, Clay, and Sullivan Counties are the worst-color coded status. All other Wabash Valley counties are one level up, in the orange.

Parke County had a seven-day positivity rate of 23.13 percent. That's up from last week's number of 20.57 percent.

Clay County had a seven-day positivity rate of 18.02 percent. That's up from last week's number of 16.76 percent.

Sullivan County had a seven-day positivity rate of 21.08 percent. That's down from last week's number of 22.71 percent.

Indiana by the numbers

On Wednesday, September 15, the State of Indiana reported 4,733 new positive COVID-19 cases.

Sixty-eight deaths were reported for the state, though those deaths range from August 21 through September 14.

The seven-day positivity rate for the entire state was 11.8 percent.

ICU bed usage for the entire state according to ISDH

The state has a total of 2,227 ICU beds.

49.4 percent of ICU beds are in use for non-COVID-19 patients

32.4 percent of ICU beds are in use for COVID-19 patients

18.3 percent of ICU beds are open

ICU bed usage for District 7

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security says District 7 includes Vermillion, Parke, Vigo, Putnam, Clay, Owen, Sullivan, and Greene Counties.

District 7 has a total of 65 ICU beds.

32.3 percent of ICU beds are in use for non-COVID-19 patients

27.7 percent of ICU beds are in use for COVID-19 patients

40 percent of ICU beds are open

Variants

The Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to remain dominant in Indiana. 97 percent of all cases in the state are Delta. Only .9 percent of cases are the Alpha or the original variant of COVID-19.