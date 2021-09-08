Three Wabash Valley counties in Indiana move into the red on the state's COVID-19 map

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Three Wabash Valley counties in Indiana were placed in the red status on the state's COVID-19 map.
The Indiana State Department of Health released updated maps on Wednesday. Sullivan, Clay, and Parke Counties were moved to red or the most severe status in the state.
- Parke County had a seven-day positivity rate of 20.57 percent.
- Clay County had a seven-day positivity rate of 16.76 percent.
- Sullivan County had a seven-day positivity rate of 22.71 percent.
Hospital ICU and Ventilator Usage
When it comes to hospital ICU bed usage, the best data News 10 can get is from the state website, which lists most Wabash Valley Counties together as being in District 7
The Indiana Department of Homeland Security says District 7 includes Vermillion, Parke, Vigo, Putnam, Clay, Owen, Sullivan, and Greene Counties.
Here's a breakdown of hospital numbers as of Wednesday, September 8:
- ICU Beds in use for non-COVID-19 patients - 33.3 percent
- ICU Beds in use for COVID-19 patients - 30.2 percent
- ICU Beds available - 36.5 percent
Ventilator Usage in District 7 (District 7 has a total of 79 ventilators available)
- Ventilator Usage for non-COVID-19 patients - 13.9 percent
- Ventilator Usage for COVID-19 patients - 20.3 percent
- Ventilator Usage available - 65.8 percent
Statewide hospital usage
State breakdown of different variant cases
Vigo County COVID-10 cases by age and race