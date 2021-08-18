Three Wabash Valley Counties move to 'red' status on state COVID-19 map - here's a breakdown of the numbers

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The new state-wide COVID-19 maps were released, and three Wabash Valley Counties have moved to 'red' status.

Red is the worst designation on the state's color-coded map, signifying a high infection rate in that county.

The week, the Indiana State Department of Health placed Clay, Vermillion, and Putnam Counties in red.

To learn more about where you can get vaccinated in Indiana, click here or call 211.

We want to point out, these stats were posted on August 18, in case you click on this story at a later date.

Clay County

Clay had ad a seven-day positivity rate of 20.77 percent.

You can reach the Clay County Health Department at (812) 448-9021

Vermillion County

Vermillion County came in with a seven-day positivity rate of 16.36 percent.

You can reach the Vermillion County Health Department at (765) 832-3622

Putnam County

Putnam County had a seven-day positivity rate of 17.65 percent.

You can reach the Putnam County Health Department at (765) 301-7660

All other Indiana counties in the Wabash Valley were in the next lowest designation on the color-coded map, at orange.

Hospital ICU and Ventilator Usage

When it comes to hospital ICU bed usage, the best data News 10 can get is from the state website, which lists most Wabash Valley Counties together as being in District 7

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security says District 7 includes Vermillion, Parke, Vigo, Putnam, Clay, Owen, Sullivan, and Greene Counties.

As of this week, in District 7, 12.3 percent of hospital ICU beds are used for COVID-19 patients, while 43.1 percent are used for non-COVID patients. That leaves 44.6 percent of ICU beds open in the district.

For ventilator use, District 7 has a total of 79. Of those 79, 88.6 percent are not being used, with 3.8 percent in use for COVID-19 patients.