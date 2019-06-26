Three Vigo County high schools honored

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Three Vigo County high schools have been awarded for FAFSA and Scholar Success Program completion.

Terre Haute North, South, and West Vigo High Schools were all recognized on Wednesday.

The Indiana Commission for Higher Education, the Department of Education, and Invested recognized the schools.

Schools are honored for having 70 percent or more students complete the FAFSA or Scholar Success Program on time.

These are required for 21st Century Scholars during high school.

This is the third year for the ceremony.

334 high schools in Indiana were honored.