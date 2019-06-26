VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Three Vigo County high schools have been awarded for FAFSA and Scholar Success Program completion.
Terre Haute North, South, and West Vigo High Schools were all recognized on Wednesday.
The Indiana Commission for Higher Education, the Department of Education, and Invested recognized the schools.
Schools are honored for having 70 percent or more students complete the FAFSA or Scholar Success Program on time.
These are required for 21st Century Scholars during high school.
This is the third year for the ceremony.
334 high schools in Indiana were honored.
Related Content
- Three Vigo County high schools honored
- Cotillion highlights work of high school women in Vigo County
- Vigo County high schools celebrate 2019 graduates in weekend ceremonies
- Most memorable moments for Vigo County schools
- C-SPAN Bus Visits Vigo County Schools
- Vigo County School's backpack program getting revamped
- Vigo County School Corporation releases survey results
- Vigo County public memorial on Thursday honors fallen officers
- Honoring the Badge: Vigo County Sheriff's Office Lieutenant Mike Anderson
- Firm meets with Vigo County School Board and the public with high school renovation plans
Scroll for more content...