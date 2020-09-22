Three Terre Haute police officers placed on administrative leave after Sunday morning chase

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Three Terre Haute Police Department officers have been placed on administrative leave after they were accused of improper conduct.

The accusation stems from a Sunday morning police chase that started in Terre Haute and ended in Lewis, Indiana.

Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen sent the following statement:

"I have been made aware of an allegation of improper conduct regarding three officers of the Terre Haute Police Department following the pursuit Sunday morning that ended in Lewis, Indiana. Pursuant to policy and practices regarding such allegations, the three officers have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation. Also pursuant to policy, I spoke with the Vigo County Prosecutor’s Office and requested an impartial investigation by an outside agency. After consultation with the prosecutor’s office, I must refer any further questions regarding the investigation to their office."

The names of the officers involved were not immediately available.

Around 1:30 Sunday morning, officers were called to the Candlewood Suites in downtown Terre Haute after someone said they were shot while in their truck.

The shooting victim reportedly tried to get away from the area, causing a crash at 9th and Ohio Streets. The victim, along with the person in the other vehicle were taken to the hospital.

Police found the suspect, later identified as Chance Kernstein, saying he refused to stop. He allegedly led officers on that ended in Lewis, Indiana.

Kernstein was arrested and charged with criminal recklessness, false reporting, resisting law enforcement, intimidation, pointing a firearm, reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine, and violating a home detention order.