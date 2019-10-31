Three Terre Haute men arrested after snooping at local auto wrecking business

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Three men are behind bars after snooping around a local auto wrecking business.
It happened around 11:30 Wednesday night.
Terre Haute Police were called to Mike's Auto Wrecking after someone reported a suspicious vehicle.
Mike's Auto Wrecking is on 4th Avenue.
Police say one of their K-9s found Brodie Hensley inside the yard. He was arrested for burglary.
The other two men inside of the vehicle, Steven Hooper and Mychal Noble, were also arrested.
