Three Terre Haute Police Department deaths in 10 years - the city's mayor shares his thoughts

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The death of Detective Greg Ferency marks the third line of duty death for the Terre Haute Police Department in a decade.

All three of those deaths happened while Mayor Duke Bennett was in office.

We talked with the mayor about the loss of three public servants.

"It makes no sense to any of us why that happened yesterday. We've experienced three losses in a really short period of time. It's just devastating. It really is," Mayor Bennett said.

A memorial has started for Ferency outside of the Terre Haute Police Department near 13th and Wabash.

Officer Brent Long - July 11, 2011

The first officer's death was 10 years ago this upcoming weekend. Terre Haute Police Officer Brent Long was killed in the line of duty.

Long was shot and killed when he and other officers tried to serve a warrant to Shaun Seeley.

Seeley shot both Officer Long and his K9 Shadow.

Long died later that day. Shadow was injured and ultimately recovered before he passed away in 2016.

Seeley shot and killed himself during a police standoff.

Long served with the Terre Haute Police Department for six years before his death.

Officer Rob Pitts - May 4, 2018

Terre Haute Police Officer Rob Pitts died while investigating a homicide at the Garden Quarter apartments on Vigo County's southside.

The suspect in the murder shot at the police, killing Pitts. Police returned fire, ultimately ending in the suspect's death.

A year after Pitts was killed, former police chief and current Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse told us, “I remember the thing, I guess was so overwhelming to me, was the support the community showed. This community showed us that Rob, that they were sharing the grief with us. They showed us that Rob's sacrifice was worth something.”