Three Terre Haute North students honored for their work aimed at helping others

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Three students from Terre Haute North Vigo High School were recently honored for projects aimed at helping others.

Senior Kate Gaur was named a "Next Generation Philanthropist" by the Riley Children's Foundation.

Gauer hosted a dance marathon at North that raised more than $8,000.

It was part of DECA project.

Also honored, Seniors Maria Massey and Olivia Holman used their spirit creativity to call awareness to autism.

The duo raised money for swim scholarships to be given to autistic children.

Their DECA project raised $1,800, and earned the duo a DECA state win and a top 18 finish at the Internation DECA Competition.

200 teams competed from around the world, including Canada, Japan, and Spain.