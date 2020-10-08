Three SMWC students injured in rollover crash

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A crash near a local college has injured three students.

It happened just after 7 Thursday night on St. Mary's Road. That's right near saint mary of the woods college. Campus police tell News10 three students were driving in a car on that road. That's when one of their tires popped.

That caused the car to roll over, trapping one inside. Dispatchers called in Lifeline. One of those students had to be airlifted to IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis with serious injuries. The other two went to Union Hospital in Terre Haute with injuries.

Police have not released any of their identities.