Three Knox County men face animal cruelty charges

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Three men are facing charges in connection to a southern Indiana animal cruelty case.

The Knox County Sheriff told us these men, Gary Charest, Brent Scolley, and Christopher Smith each face six counts of animal cruelty.

Charest also faces multiple charges of harboring non-immunized dogs.

Warrants in this case are pending.

Last week, a number of dogs were dumped near Cannonball Bridge.

Police said that the dogs were in poor condition.

They were able to get all of the animals off the streets with the help of a bystander.

The dogs were taken to the Vincennes Animal Shelter for treatment.

We're told they are recovering and doing okay.