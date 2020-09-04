Clear

Three Illinois counties in the Wabash Valley enter COVID-19 warning levels

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 29 counties in the state are at a warning level for COVID-19.

Posted: Sep 4, 2020 6:48 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

WABASH VALLEY, Ill. (WTHI) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 29 counties in the state are at a warning level for COVID-19.

Three of those counties are in the Wabash Valley.

Those are Edgar, Jasper, and Lawrence Counties.

The state says a county enters a warning level when there are two or more COVID risk indicators that measure the amount of virus increase in the area.

Some of those indicators include new cases, number of deaths, and weekly test positivity.

See the full list below: 

Boone, Bureau, Clinton, Coles, Cumberland, Edgar, Effingham, Fayette, Greene, Henry, Jasper, Jefferson, Jersey, Lake, Lawrence, Madison, McLean, Monroe, Pulaski, Randolph, Rock Island, Shelby, Stark, St. Clair, Union, Wabash, Warren, Williamson, Will

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 68°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 71°
A Nice Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Recycling centers closing due to COVID-19: So, here's what to do with your items

Image

'I've beat up on soles long enough...' Long-time Terre Haute shoe repair shop to close its doors

Image

Rose-Hulman enrollment

Image

United Way COVID-19 relief

Image

CASY to offer all-day remote learning support

Image

Daviess County health officials cautiously optimistic on falling positive COVID-19 rate

Image

Three suspects are now facing murder charges, as the family of Dwayne French react to his death

Image

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Image

Academy Sports offering a discount to teachers

Image

Food trucks to park in Clinton for Labor Day weekend

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 241704

Reported Deaths: 8324
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1280125080
DuPage14840536
Lake14767469
Will11737360
Kane11395317
St. Clair5450173
Winnebago4342147
Madison4219103
McHenry3925115
Champaign265720
Peoria246641
Kankakee229071
Rock Island227460
McLean216216
Sangamon184439
Unassigned1789209
Kendall167924
LaSalle130251
Tazewell115810
DeKalb115636
Coles106023
Macon101028
Jackson98422
Williamson96514
Boone88623
Adams7959
Clinton77117
Randolph7517
Effingham5861
Morgan54420
Whiteside52519
Grundy5165
Ogle4925
Henry4771
Monroe47714
Jefferson47035
Knox4683
Union43824
Bureau4079
Stephenson3886
Vermilion3684
Macoupin3645
Franklin3581
Cass31311
Iroquois31319
Perry30010
Marion2930
Woodford2933
Logan2871
Jersey2856
Warren2651
Montgomery25810
McDonough25115
Christian2506
Lee2461
Douglas2325
Shelby2263
Livingston2104
Fayette1833
Jo Daviess1832
Moultrie1742
Saline1683
Bond1623
Hancock1502
Cumberland1483
Lawrence1420
Jasper1417
Carroll1384
Pulaski1331
Greene1301
White1290
Clark1192
Johnson1190
Washington1191
Wayne1182
Wabash1101
Mercer1065
Fulton970
Clay920
Edgar921
Mason881
Crawford841
Piatt840
Pike750
Ford743
Menard720
Massac671
Richland663
Gallatin642
Marshall530
De Witt471
Scott460
Alexander451
Hamilton450
Henderson450
Edwards430
Schuyler290
Stark280
Calhoun270
Brown230
Hardin200
Pope201
Putnam200
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 96854

Reported Deaths: 3332
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion18837749
Lake9275298
Elkhart570298
St. Joseph529394
Allen5127179
Hamilton4056107
Vanderburgh264919
Hendricks2391113
Johnson2059121
Cass18799
Clark181653
Porter177041
Tippecanoe163413
Vigo140317
Madison135974
Delaware134457
Monroe127336
LaPorte120431
Howard111662
Floyd109957
Bartholomew107754
Kosciusko105817
Marshall91023
Boone86746
Dubois85817
Hancock82841
Noble82131
Warrick79831
Jackson7119
Grant69931
Henry63222
Shelby62928
LaGrange61211
Morgan60235
Wayne58510
Dearborn57928
Clinton56111
Daviess52124
Harrison49824
Lawrence46727
Montgomery45221
White45113
Putnam4388
Decatur41735
Greene37235
Knox3624
DeKalb3577
Fayette34310
Miami3382
Gibson3334
Jasper3322
Scott31910
Sullivan2989
Steuben2965
Jennings28012
Franklin27925
Carroll25813
Ripley2488
Orange24724
Clay2455
Washington2371
Posey2230
Whitley2196
Wabash2186
Wells2172
Starke2147
Jefferson2123
Fulton2082
Perry19714
Adams1922
Tipton19121
Randolph1827
Huntington1743
Spencer1653
Owen1531
Newton14710
Jay1350
Rush1354
Martin1200
Pike1091
Pulaski1031
Vermillion1010
Fountain982
Brown902
Benton840
Parke802
Blackford762
Ohio747
Crawford690
Union650
Switzerland640
Warren381
Unassigned0222