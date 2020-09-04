Three Illinois counties in the Wabash Valley enter COVID-19 warning levels

WABASH VALLEY, Ill. (WTHI) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 29 counties in the state are at a warning level for COVID-19.

Three of those counties are in the Wabash Valley.

Those are Edgar, Jasper, and Lawrence Counties.

The state says a county enters a warning level when there are two or more COVID risk indicators that measure the amount of virus increase in the area.

Some of those indicators include new cases, number of deaths, and weekly test positivity.

See the full list below:

Boone, Bureau, Clinton, Coles, Cumberland, Edgar, Effingham, Fayette, Greene, Henry, Jasper, Jefferson, Jersey, Lake, Lawrence, Madison, McLean, Monroe, Pulaski, Randolph, Rock Island, Shelby, Stark, St. Clair, Union, Wabash, Warren, Williamson, Will