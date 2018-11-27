Clear

Threat found in Paris High School bathroom, investigation underway

According to a social media post, a 'future threat' was found on a bathroom stall at Paris High School.

Posted: Nov. 27, 2018 6:00 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - Police are investigating after a threat was found at an Edgar County high school.

School officials said they called police right away to begin an investigation.

Handwriting samples were given to the Illinois State Police for analysis.

The post goes on to say students are safe and the school is secure.

If you have information about the threat, you are asked to contact the Paris Police Department.

See the full post below -

"Dear Parents/Community Members:
A future threat was located on a bathroom stall at Paris High School. Police were immediately called and are on site investigating at this time with administration. All information has been submitted to Illinois State Police for handwriting analysis. More information will be shared as it is available. Students are safe, and the school is secure. Any parents or community members should contact law enforcement or school officials if they have any information regarding the threat.
Paris High School Administration Paris Police Department"

