Thousands without power in the Wabash Valley following overnight storms

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - We are working to track reports of flooding, trees down, and power outages across the Wabash Valley.

After storms moved through the area, Duke Energy is reporting around 13,000 customers in our viewing area without power, most of those people are in Vigo County.

WIN Energy REMC says it has around 2,500 outages in Vigo and Sullivan Counties.

Police ask that you do not call 911 for a power outage unless you are in an emergency situation.

Report outages directly to your power company.

If you come across power lines down, do not approach them.

Flooding and downed trees

We've received reports of flooded roadways across the Wabash Valley.

As a reminder, if you see a flooded road, do not try and drive through...no matter how shallow it looks.

Storm Team 10 has received reports of numerous trees down across the area.

Click here for a map of Indiana road conditions.

If you have a weather picture to share with us, click here.

Storm Team 10 will continue to bring you updates throughout the day.

Rainfall accumulation reports:

Terre Haute Regional Airport (Midnight Saturday morning to 9:00 AM) - 3.6 inches

5 miles south of Terre Haute, Indiana - 5.11 inches

Spencer, Indiana - 7.41 inches

5 miles SW of Paris, Illinois - 6.47 inches

6 miles S of Clay City, Indiana - 3.05 inches

Sullivan, Indiana - 1.38 inches

Radar estimated rainfall accumulations the last 12 hours: