Thousands will visit Terre Haute for Special Olympics Summer Games

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Thousands of athletes, families, and fans will soon take over Terre Haute for the Indiana Special Olympics Summer Games.

The 50th Anniversary Summer Games will be held June 7-9 at Indiana State University and Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology. The three day event includes state finals competition in eight Olympic-type sports: bocce, bowling, cycling, horseshoes, powerlifting, swimming, track & field, and volleyball.

“On June 6, 1969, Indiana State University professors Dr. Tom Songster and Dr. Judy Campbell took a leap of faith on a concept: that people with intellectual disabilities could benefit from sports programming and participation,” said Jeff Mohler, president and CEO of Special Olympics Indiana. “Now, 50 years later, Special Olympics Indiana continues to open hearts and minds towards people with intellectual disabilities—focusing on what they can do, rather than what they cannot do.”

According to the organization, a record 2,868 athletes and Unified partners will compete this year. They bring with them 1,200 coaches, 1,800 volunteers, and thousands of supporters.



• Opening Ceremonies at the Hulman Center (Friday at 7:30 p.m.), the official start of the Games featuring live entertainment, the Parade of Athletes, a 50th anniversary program featuring remarks by Mohler and former Special Olympics Indiana leaders Tom Songster, Dennis Schmidt, and Michael Furnish, the lighting of the “Flame of Hope,” and more.

• Healthy Athletes® at the ISU College of Health and Human Services, offering free screenings and instruction to all Summer Games participants in six health disciplines, with health care professionals and students overseeing stations focused on vision, dentistry, podiatry, audiology, physical therapy, and better health and well-being.

• Olympic Town, presented by Duke Energy, offering a variety of activities for athletes, coaches, and family members including carnival games, souvenirs, live entertainment, and arts and crafts.

• The Finish Line Fitness Challenge and interactive soccer demonstration (Friday at 1:00 p.m.). A champion sponsor of Special Olympics Indiana, Finish Line will again provide hundreds of volunteers for the Games and donate thousands of pairs of shoes as incentive for participation in the organization’s Unified Fitness Club program.

• The third annual “Run Unified Relay” (Friday at 2:30 p.m.), a special fundraising event centering on a 4 X 100-meter run by eight teams each made up of Special Olympics athletes, law enforcement officers, and representatives from Special Olympics Indiana sponsors. This year’s event will again be immediately preceded by a community torch run stepping off from Pacesetter Sports (2831 S. 3rd St.) and ending with a ceremonial lap around ISU’s Gibson Track.

• The Festival of Champions at Olympic Town (Saturday from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.), a fun-filled Summer Games party, outdoor dance, and fireworks display bringing competitors together for an evening of entertainment and celebration.

For more information about Special Olympics Indiana’s 2019 Summer Games, including the full schedule of events and details about volunteering, visit www.soindiana.org/summer-games.