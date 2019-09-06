Thousands of high school kids set to take part in weekend cross country invitational

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Nearly 2,000 high school cross country runners from all over the state will be in Terre Haute on Saturday for a big running event.

They will be running in the 'Terre Haute Savings Bank Invitational.'

All of the action takes place at the Lavern Gibson Cross Country Course.

There will be a total of eight races.

They will start at 8:30 a.m. and expected to go on until around noon.

Gates at the course open at 7:00 a.m., and it will cost you $5 to get in.