VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Nearly 2,000 high school cross country runners from all over the state will be in Terre Haute on Saturday for a big running event.
They will be running in the 'Terre Haute Savings Bank Invitational.'
All of the action takes place at the Lavern Gibson Cross Country Course.
There will be a total of eight races.
They will start at 8:30 a.m. and expected to go on until around noon.
Gates at the course open at 7:00 a.m., and it will cost you $5 to get in.
Related Content
- Thousands of high school kids set to take part in weekend cross country invitational
- Wiley High School Memorial Plaza dedication set for this weekend
- 300 Athletes expected at weekend gymnastics invitational
- High school kids compete in automotive competition
- Terre Haute gets economic boost thanks to cross country championships
- High school students take part in a special banquet
- Crews close part of Locust Street to fix railroad crossing
- Vigo County high schools celebrate 2019 graduates in weekend ceremonies
- Indiana set to host Free Fishing Weekend
Scroll for more content...