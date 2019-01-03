Thousands of dollars worth of tools and equipment stolen from Vigo County construction site

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Thousands of dollars of items were stolen from a southern Vigo County construction site.
That's according to Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse.
Plasse told News 10 several thousand dollars of items were taken from the construction site of a new Menards store on U.S. 41 and Jessica Drive.
The items reportedly included tools and equipment.
If you have any information on this theft, call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.
