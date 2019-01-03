Clear

Thousands of dollars worth of tools and equipment stolen from Vigo County construction site

Thousands of dollars of items were stolen from a southern Vigo County construction site.

Posted: Jan. 3, 2019 10:16 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Thousands of dollars of items were stolen from a southern Vigo County construction site.

That's according to Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse.

Plasse told News 10 several thousand dollars of items were taken from the construction site of a new Menards store on U.S. 41 and Jessica Drive.

The items reportedly included tools and equipment.

If you have any information on this theft, call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.

