Thousands of dollars worth of tools and equipment stolen from Vigo County construction site

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Thousands of dollars of items were stolen from a southern Vigo County construction site.

That's according to Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse.

Plasse told News 10 several thousand dollars of items were taken from the construction site of a new Menards store on U.S. 41 and Jessica Drive.

The items reportedly included tools and equipment.

If you have any information on this theft, call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.