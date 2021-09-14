Thousands of dollars on the way to the Wabash Valley to help art programs

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind (WTHI) -- Thousands of dollars will be coming to the Wabash Valley. It's all to help art programs have what they need to run.

The Indiana Arts Commission is giving funds to 278 nonprofits across the state.

This will give help to nine different organizations in the Valley. Those include Community Theatre of Clay County, Terre Haute Symphony Association Inc., Sheldon Swope Art Museum, Inc., Community Theatre of Terre Haute, Inc., Arts Illiana, Inc., Art Spaces - Wabash Valley Outdoor Sculpture Collection, Inc., Shawnee Theatre of Greene County, and Sculpture Trails Outdoor Museum.

The funds will go towards supporting different areas of operation.

These include Salary support, fees for artists, rent for their spaces, health and safety supplies for staff and visitors, and marketing costs.