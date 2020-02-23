Clear

Thousands of dollars in scholarship money awarded to high school bowlers

The High School Bowling League awarded $22,000 to high school bowlers in a special ceremony Sunday.

Posted: Feb 23, 2020 7:11 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Roughly 70 area kids will have an easier time paying for college thanks to $22,000 in scholarships.

The High School Bowling League awarded the money to students at a ceremony Sunday. This is a travel league with teams representing several Wabash Valley schools.

These bowlers earned scholarship money over the course of the season based on scores and winning tournaments.

News 10 spoke with the league treasurer and he says bowling is for everyone.

"Everybody that comes will get on a team. You won't sit the bench. You'll get out and bowl," league treasurer, Robert Laney, said.

Laney encourages more kids to sign up for the league. It offers students a chance to compete and represent their school.

