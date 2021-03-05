Thousands of dollars to support e-intervention program for substance abuse disorder

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Statistics show only 10 percent of people with substance abuse disorder actually get treatment.

In the Wabash Valley, thousands of dollars is helping others on the road to recovery.

It's part of multiple grants, secured through the United Way of the Wabash Valley, for the Substance Abuse Impact Council.

The money will help provide an e-intervention program through CHESS Health.

The program provides online referrals, and real-time patient tracking, from your smartphone.

The goal is to connect people to tools to complete their referrals, especially in rural communities.

"Not having as many services providers in the rural counties, it's a big hinderance for people," said Abby Desboro, United Way of the Wabash Valley, "So, this has kind of been a way to kind of connect the whole community together to make more of a substance use disorder eco-system."

The money will also help pay for program fees, and a full-time employee, over the next two years.