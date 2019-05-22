Thousands of American Flags line the trail around Memorial Stadium to honor fallen heroes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Thousands of American Flags now line the trail at Memorial Stadium in Terre Haute.
It is part of a tribute paying honor to our fallen heroes.
Each one represents a service member killed in Iraq or Afghanistan since 2001.
People can walk or run around the trail.
It's open to anyone who wants to honor the men and women who were killed in battle.
