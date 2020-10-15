Thousands have already cast their vote for the upcoming election in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You can join the many people who have already cast their ballots.

The Vigo County Clerk's Office gave us an update on the early voting numbers. He says as of Thursday afternoon, more than 13,300 people have voted in the county.

Election officials say this is shaping up for a huge voter turnout.

There are three locations open in Vigo County.

There are at The Meadows, Haute City Center Mall, and the Vigo County Annex.

More locations will open as we get closer to election day.