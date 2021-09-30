Thousands expected to make their way to Newport this weekend for the annual Hill Climb

NEWPORT, Ind. (WTHI) - Newport, Indiana, is gearing up for the annual Hill Climb this weekend. It didn't happen last year.

During the event, cars, trucks, and motorcycles make timed runs up a steep hill. Their finish line is 1,800 feet away.

Organizers say the annual event draws in around 100,000 people to the little town.

The festival portion of the event starts Friday evening with a cruise-in. On Saturday, there will be a flea market, collector car auction, and more.

The Hill Climb will happen Sunday.

You can find a full schedule for this year's event here.