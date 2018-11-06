Thousands cast their vote in Vigo County as county officials deal with a few ballot box issues

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - As of 3:00 Tuesday afternoon, 11,000 people voted in Vigo County on just Election Day.

Vigo County Clerk Brad Newman told News 10 they expect another 4,000 to 5,000 votes to come in.

Polls closed at 6:00 in Indiana, but as long as voters were in line before then, they could vote.

This Election Day has not been without issues, however.

Newman told us they dealt with six or seven stuffed ballot boxes.

He said they were brought back to Election Central securely and other ballot boxes were sent out to replace them

He said that despite the long lines, voters have been tolerant, and overall...things have gone well.