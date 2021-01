VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A case of a stolen bicycle in Vincennes has a happy ending.

On Monday, officers with the Vincennes Police Department took a report of a bicycle theft. It was locked on the back porch.

While the police were there, they learned the bike was the main Christmas gift for a young girl.

The officers that took the report decided to go to Walmart to buy the girl a new bike. But after Walmart heard what happened, they donated a brand new bike to the young girl.