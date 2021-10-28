"This year seems to be a little worse." Local restaurant adjusting to food, drink, worker shortages

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Supply chain issues are hitting many local bars and restaurants.

One popular downtown Terre Haute restaurant is having to adapt to rising costs in food and beverages.

Saratoga restaurant in downtown Terre Haute has had to make some changes to its regular operations.

For example, it is now only open for lunch Wednesday through Friday instead of five days a week.

Saratoga's owner, George Azar tells News 10 prices for certain items have jumped as well.

Even compared to last year, things have not been easy for Azar and Saratoga.

He says even though it has been tough, he has seen some bright spots.

"This year seems to be a little worse. Staffing issues are starting to turn around a little bit. We're starting to get more people that are at least starting to put in an application," said Azar.

Now, he says supply chain shortages have been one of the restaurant's biggest burdens.

He says as far as what products are impacted, oftentimes it can be a mystery.

"We don't really ever know, sometimes it's plasticware, sometimes it's food items like fish or, or, beef, items, and then when we do get them, the prices went up," said Azar.

Azar tells News 10 the price of plastic gloves for the kitchen has tripled in the last two years.

Some varieties of beef they order have almost doubled.

He says his and his company's goals are to keep prices as stable as possible to keep customers happy.

"We try to hold our prices down to our customers as much as we can, I mean we're in it of course to make a profit, but we don't want to, you know, gouge our customers," said Azar.

Those customers are who Azar credits for keeping his business running as smoothly as possible.

This is during a time where they have had to reduce lunch hours to three days a week because of these challenges.

"Our customers have been fantastic. They've come in, they've adapted to our hours, and, you know, they've told us they're thankful we're still here," said Azar.

Azar says as long as customers are coming in, he's happy to have them.

Azar also told me he is optimistic and that he sees a light at the end of the tunnel.

He says he hopes by next year, things in the restaurant industry can get back to normal.