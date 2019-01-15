Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

'This will be an attraction that people drive by and are excited about...' plans for the downtown Terre Haute convention center move forward

An open house Tuesday night was the place where the public could ask questions and voice their opinion about the new convention center plan.

Posted: Jan. 15, 2019 10:46 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

Photo Gallery 9 Images

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- It was standing room only at the Capital Improvement Board open house Tuesday night.

That's where final plans for the new convention center were revealed. 

"I'm pretty excited! We had a full house here tonight," Duke Bennett, Mayor of Terre Haute said. "You know some good questions." 

The people at the open house tonight were all very excited about the plans.

"Oh, it will really help Terre Haute and we're looking forward to it," Pat Boatman, Terre Haute resident said. 

It's proposed the convention center will go in downtown Terre Haute between 8th and 9th streets and Cherry street and Wabash Avenue.

It will bring with it, a new parking garage and a new hotel. As well as the Larry Bird Museum.

Steve Bauer, Vice President of construction services said the banquet hall will seat 900 for dinner 1,000 in a theater setting. 

Meaning it could bring a lot of new faces to the area. 

"Oh, the things that we're gonna see and the things it's gonna bring that we've missed out on!" Boatman said. "I'm just looking forward to it." 

The Capital Improvement Board has said the Copper Bar and the Terminal will stay exactly where they are and how they are.

The Mayor said tearing either of those places down was never the plan,

"Thos are great looking buildings. They fit into the downtown very well and so placing this where we are is going to allow us to kind of incorporate those into the project," Mayor Bennett said. "So, you kind of have really a complex there, with entertainment, convention space, eating and drinking establishments. So, it really all fits very very well." 

One thing that was asked Tuesday was the number of jobs the center would bring to Terre Haute.

They said official numbers haven't really been thought about, but that it would bring a handful of full-time jobs and even more part-time job opportunities. 

The plan is to have the convention center built and open by late 2020, early 2021. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 23°
Robinson
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 25°
Indianapolis
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 19°
Rockville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 23°
Casey
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 24°
Brazil
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 23°
Marshall
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 23°
Patchy Freezing Drizzle
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

North Vermillion

Image

Casey-Westfield

Image

THN Basketball

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Terre Haute house fire under investigation

Image

Plans unveiled for Terre Haute convention center

Image

Hey Kevin 1-15

Image

More people die from opioids than car crashes

Image

Marshall pool update

Image

Casino and gaming bill introduced in Indiana

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Students collect bottle caps to honor teens killed in accident

${article.thumbnail.title}

Stand-off ends peacefully, road back open

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets