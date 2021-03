INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) – This week is the perfect time to make sure your vehicles are safe.

That’s because it’s Vehicle Safety Recall Week.

Last year, there were 886 safety recalls.

Studies show that 25% of recalls do not get fixed.

If you want to make sure your vehicle is safe, it’s easy to do so.

All you need to do is find your VIN number and plug it into this website.

The website will tell you if you have any recalls.