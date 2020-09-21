This week is Child Passenger Safety Week in Indiana, here's where you can go to make sure your child's seat is safe

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Studies show car accidents continue to be a leading cause of death in children.

That's why this week is all about raising awareness for child seat safety.

Research shows car seats reduce the risk of fatal injuries by 71 percent for infants, and by 54 percent for children one to four.

There are more than 100 fitting stations in Indiana. Parents can go there and have their child's car seat inspected. Click here to find one close to you.

Governor Eric Holcomb issued a proclamation on Monday. It recognizes September 20 through September 26 as child passenger safety week.