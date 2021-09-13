This utility company plans to make a $1.2 billion investment in Indiana - and it could cost you on your bill

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - CenterPoint Energy has filed a plan to invest $1.2 billion in Indiana - and that investment could cost you.

The company says it is planning natural gas infrastructure improvements through 2026. It's a continuation of work ver the last seven years.

The company is working on upgrading and maintaining its 13,000 miles of gas mains and lines.

If regulators approve the plan, customers will see an impact on their bill starting in 2023.

A CenterPoint representative told u the calculation will be finalized after plan approval.