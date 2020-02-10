This small Sullivan County town is working to receive a makeover from HGTV

MEROM, Ind. (WTHI) - A small town in the Wabash Valley is vying to be featured on a special HGTV series.

Merom, Indiana entered a video for the 'Home Town Takeover Contest.'

The six-episode special will follow the make-over of an entire town. The network is looking for a town with unique features or history that has less than 40,000 residents.

The group from Merom hopes the former Christian college and Main Street area could be big draws for the show.

They told us the community was very passionate when putting this entry together.

"That is where I plan on raising my family. Looking at the town, we really want our community to be a good place to raise our children," Charly Howson told us.

Suncast Studios helped film and edit the entry. The HGTV special is set to air in 2021.