'This should be something that they remember for their lifetime,' local group of racers host event to teach children about race cars

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- A local group of racers is giving back to the community.

The Terre Haute Quarter Midget Association Racing Facility hosted its "spring arrive and drive" event Saturday.

The event was scheduled for April, but had to be postponed due to rain.

The event allows children to come out and race a real race car.

Safety equipment and cars were provided.

There was also a blood drive happening at the same time.

Donations were made to the Indiana Blood Center.

Organizers said this event is a way to teach children what racing is all about and give back.

"This should be something that they remember for their lifetime. They got to ride in a racing car. Whether they choose to buy a car, and come out and race with us, or this is the only time they sit in a car, but they've done it right? They can tell their friends, they can tell their family, but it should be something that sticks with them," said Alan Agee, THQMA Club President.

The next arrive and drive will be held this fall.