This program can donate to organizations on behalf of farmers! Here's how to enroll

WABASH VALLEY, IN. -- Hoosier farmers can now enroll in a program that'll give money to an organization of their choice!

Last year, farmers could win $2,500 to award to a local nonprofit or youth agriculture group. This year, the award has doubled!

In March of 2021, St. Benedict Church Soup Kitchen in Terre Haute received $2,500 from the Bayer Fund's America's Farmers Grow Communities program.

"The month that we received that money, we prepared and packaged over 3,600 meals that month alone for our community neighbors in need," said Terran Williams, Business Manager at St. Benedict Church.

The soup kitchen received the money because parishioners and farmers Brad and Amber Burbrink applied for the program. The money helped the soup kitchen not only feed adults but also children.

"With them being out of school in the early months of last spring, it just was a blessing to see that we were able to provide them with a warm meal," said Williams.

Erin Glarner, Bayer's Community Outreach Manager, told News 10 that the need for more assistance drove them to raise the award.

"We just felt like, if we were able to double the amount, we were able to provide a greater impact to communities through that donation," she explained.

Williams shared that monthly numbers at the soup kitchen are up from recent months, so $5,000 could help in a big way.

"We would obviously continue to feed all of our neighbors and the community in need and give them a warm, nutritious meal each day at lunch," Williams said.

Farmers have until November 1, 2021, to enroll in the Bayer Fund's America's Farmers Grow Communities program. Farmers who will receive the funds will be picked randomly in January 2022. Then, farmers can decide where they'd like the money to go.

The only requirements for an applying farmer are that they are 21 years of age or older and are actively engaged in farming at least 250 acres of any crop.

You can find the enrollment link here or call America's Farmers at 1-877-267-3332.