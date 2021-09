The government is telling parents to stop using a popular baby lounger immediately.

That's because it's been linked to the deaths of several babies.

The recall is for the Boppy Newborn Lounger. The Boppy company has sold more than 3 million of these pillows.

The loungers were linked to at least eight infant deaths.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says infants should not sleep on any pillow product. Parents who've bought one of these should apply for a refund.

