This organization needs your help to support abused and neglected Vigo County kids

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - CASA in Vigo County is looking for your help this year. They need more volunteers.

If you decide to step up, you'll be helping to impact the lives of more than 1,000 kids.

On Tuesday, CASA partnered with the Grand Traverse Pie Company to host its first event this year.

GTP Community Day was a way to spread awareness about the organization while raising money for local children.

A portion of the sales on Tuesday will help abused and neglected kids in Vigo County.

Additionally, donations will help support the Children's Christmas Party later this year.

