Resolution to Honor Local Soldier

KNOX COUNTY, IND. (WTHI) The Indiana House Of Representatives passed a resolution to honor 1st Lieutenant Clayton Robert Cullen. He was a Knox County native and member Of the Army's 4th Combat Aviation Brigade. In 2018, he tragically died in a helicopter training accident.

LINK | Bringing Home a Hero: 1st Lt. Clayton Cullen

The Indiana House of Representatives passed a resolution to honor him and his legacy. It asks the Department Of Transportation to rename part of State Road 67.

This runs from East Cardinal Road To North Scepter Road in Knox County. The road would be called "Lt. Clayton Robert Cullen Memorial Highway." The resolution will move to the Senate for further consideration.