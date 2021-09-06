This local school corporation starts a mask mandate on Tuesday, here's what that could mean for quarantines there

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The rise in COVID-19 cases across the nation and the Wabash Valley prompted one local school to revise its protocols.

The South Vermillion Community School Corporation held an emergency meeting to determine a new social distancing plan.

Starting Tuesday, all students, staff, and visitors will be required to wear masks indoors.

The school board cites a rise in student cases and quarantines as the reason for the shift in policy.

"We weren't currently in a mask mandate. It was simply encouraged, and the number of quarantined students and staff has risen dramatically over the last couple of weeks," Superintendent Dave Chapman said.

Several parents attended the meeting, with a majority in favor of the mandate. One parent said her students struggled to learn while in quarantine.

"It's hard. I've had two of my kids quarantined. Both of them were very emotional. My oldest daughter cried because e-learning is very difficult for her. That interaction with a teacher, face to face, is what helps our children learn better than online," Michelle Wilson said.

The impact of a new executive order

Last week, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed an executive order that impacts schools that have a mask mandate in place. It's unclear if this order impacted the South Vermillion decision.

It says if schools and daycares have mask requirements and those requirements are "consistently followed" all day, students, staff, and teachers do not have to quarantine "who are close contacts and aren't showing symptoms of COVID-19."

See the exact wording of the orders below:

The measure will allow for schools and day cares to modify quarantine provisions if the facilities adhere to the following orders and guidance set by IDOH: