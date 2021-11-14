This local county is helping to bring awareness to homeless veterans

TERRE HAUTE, IND. (WTHI) - More than half a million people in the United States are experiencing homelessness. This includes many veterans. Now, one local county is stepping up to help bring awareness and support them.

The past several nights, Reach Services hosted its eighth annual Operation Vanguard event.

Dozens of volunteers came out to sleep outside and bring more awareness to local veterans in need.

Organizers tell us they've raised more than $5,000. They've also collected dozens of food items, coats, gloves, and hats.

This will all go back to local veterans in our community.

Organizers say the outpouring of support they've seen this weekend means a lot to so many people.

"I love seeing the support that they give and the recognition that's out there for the veterans," John Burk from Reach Services said. "A lot of veterans feel like they're forgotten. I think when they see the community coming together like this, it reminds them that they're not forgotten."

If you did not get to participate in Operation Vanguard this year, there are still ways you can help!

Reach Services is still accepting food and winter clothing donations. You can donate these items to them at 1400 Hulman Street in Terre Haute.